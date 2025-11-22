Peskov: Details of US-Russia contacts on Trump's "peace plan" still undefined

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the degree of interaction between Russia and the United States regarding Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine still needs clarification. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Peskov, the need for a conversation between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump, as well as the level of contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding the "peace plan," is yet to be determined.

"All this needs to be determined," Peskov said.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

On November 21, Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must sign his peace plan, otherwise Ukraine will have to continue fighting. Trump emphasized that the US has its own vision of the path to peace, which Zelenskyy must accept.

As reported by Russian media, Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council, asked Putin during a meeting to talk about the status of the "28-point plan" for Ukrainian settlement. Putin stated that US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine was discussed even before the meeting in Alaska.

