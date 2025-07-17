People's Deputy on Zelenskyy's speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the appointment of the prime minister: there will be new agreements with the USA

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the vote on the appointment of a new prime minister, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there would be new agreements with the USA, and therefore changes in diplomatic work with Washington were needed. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Zheleznyak cited theses from the President's speech on the appointment of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko:

many words about generalities, without specifics;

thanked Shmyhal for his work;

the government must conduct an audit of all agreements with defense partners, all resilience programs;

there will be new agreements with the USA, and therefore changes in diplomatic work with the USA are needed;

thanked Svyrydenko for "cashback" and "Zelenskyy's 1000";

digitization of all processes will continue;

we are preparing a new level of defense cooperation with partners.

To fully implement all of this - I am introducing Svyrydenko and the government. Thank you all - Zheleznyak quoted Zelenskyy.

The Verkhovna Rada committees have already supported Denys Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the President's submission on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Andriy Sybiha's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

