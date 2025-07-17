People's Deputy on Zelenskyy's speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the appointment of the prime minister: there will be new agreements with the USA

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44130 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137570 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91328 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117653 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104933 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88696 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220102 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68251 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77647 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90554 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 75423 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 71400 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 90234 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 28574 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 74873 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 77049 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 137594 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 220116 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166609 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 318781 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16180 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154772 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176876 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118676 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131233 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

People's Deputy on Zelenskyy's speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the appointment of the prime minister: there will be new agreements with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced future new agreements with the USA, which will require changes in diplomatic work with Washington. He also thanked Shmyhal for his work and Svyrydenko for "cashback" and "Zelenskyy's 1000".

People's Deputy on Zelenskyy's speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the appointment of the prime minister: there will be new agreements with the USA

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada before the vote on the appointment of a new prime minister, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there would be new agreements with the USA, and therefore changes in diplomatic work with Washington were needed. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zheleznyak cited theses from the President's speech on the appointment of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko:

  • many words about generalities, without specifics;
    • thanked Shmyhal for his work;
      • the government must conduct an audit of all agreements with defense partners, all resilience programs;
        • there will be new agreements with the USA, and therefore changes in diplomatic work with the USA are needed;
          • thanked Svyrydenko for "cashback" and "Zelenskyy's 1000";
            • digitization of all processes will continue;
              • we are preparing a new level of defense cooperation with partners.

                To fully implement all of this - I am introducing Svyrydenko and the government. Thank you all

                - Zheleznyak quoted Zelenskyy.

                Addition

                The Verkhovna Rada committees have already supported Denys Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the President's submission on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister.

                Also, the Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Andriy Sybiha's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

                Stefanishyna to become ambassador to the USA, Umerov to join NSDC – MP7/17/25, 10:18 AM • 3224 views

                Anna Murashko

                Anna Murashko

                Politics
                Andriy Sybiha
                Verkhovna Rada
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                United States
                Denis Shmyhal
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9