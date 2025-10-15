Pentagon chief: allies' commitments will soon become capabilities, and PURL for Ukraine is part of that

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, referring to the war in Ukraine, emphasized the principle of "peace through strength" and pointed to the need for "firepower" and that the commitments made by allies "will soon turn into capabilities," part of which is the PURL initiative, within which European countries transfer American NATO weapons to Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"If we learned anything under President Trump, it was the active application of the principles of peace through strength: peace can be achieved when you are strong," said US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting, referring to the war in Ukraine.

"Firepower is needed. That's what will come; we expect it to come from NATO. A few months ago, there was a historic summit, organized thanks to President Trump's leadership, where it was said that we need our allies to step up. They did, and they made these commitments. Now these commitments will soon turn into capabilities, which is the most important aspect, and part of this, of course, is PURL, an initiative within which European countries transfer American NATO weapons to fight in Ukraine to bring peace to this conflict," Hegseth pointed out.

