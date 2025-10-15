Pentagon chief: allies' commitments will soon become capabilities, and PURL for Ukraine is part of that

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5252 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9578 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7634 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12488 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14285 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30874 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60605 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52922 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47344 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82798 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 36565 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45123 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 33747 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 52728 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24485 views
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5240 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9558 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24703 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82796 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64787 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45295 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30806 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32707 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41206 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45208 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
The Diplomat
Instagram
YouTube

Pentagon chief: allies' commitments will soon become capabilities, and PURL for Ukraine is part of that

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Brussels emphasized the principle of "peace through strength." He noted that allies' commitments will soon turn into capabilities, including the PURL initiative.

Pentagon chief: allies' commitments will soon become capabilities, and PURL for Ukraine is part of that

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, referring to the war in Ukraine, emphasized the principle of "peace through strength" and pointed to the need for "firepower" and that the commitments made by allies "will soon turn into capabilities," part of which is the PURL initiative, within which European countries transfer American NATO weapons to Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"If we learned anything under President Trump, it was the active application of the principles of peace through strength: peace can be achieved when you are strong," said US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting, referring to the war in Ukraine.

"Firepower is needed. That's what will come; we expect it to come from NATO. A few months ago, there was a historic summit, organized thanks to President Trump's leadership, where it was said that we need our allies to step up. They did, and they made these commitments. Now these commitments will soon turn into capabilities, which is the most important aspect, and part of this, of course, is PURL, an initiative within which European countries transfer American NATO weapons to fight in Ukraine to bring peace to this conflict," Hegseth pointed out.

NATO and the EU are jointly working on creating a "drone wall" to protect Europe - Rutte15.10.25, 09:59 • 666 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Pete Hegseth
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
Ukraine