NATO and the EU are jointly working on creating a "drone wall" to protect Europe - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the military alliance and the EU are working on creating a "drone wall." NATO provides military potential, and the EU provides funding.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday before a meeting with allied defense ministers that the military alliance and the European Union are jointly working on creating a "drone wall" to protect member countries from drone invasions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
Asked if they were joining forces, Rutte replied that the EU and NATO have different roles: NATO provides military capabilities, while the EU controls the "soft power" of the internal market and ensures funding is available.
