NATO and the EU are jointly working on creating a "drone wall" to protect Europe - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday before a meeting with allied defense ministers that the military alliance and the European Union are jointly working on creating a "drone wall" to protect member countries from drone invasions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Asked if they were joining forces, Rutte replied that the EU and NATO have different roles: NATO provides military capabilities, while the EU controls the "soft power" of the internal market and ensures funding is available.

