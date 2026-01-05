$42.290.12
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
09:38 AM • 18536 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 59038 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 53358 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 81027 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 90133 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 64301 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 68019 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63831 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66247 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Pedestrian crossing opened on the border with Slovakia: up to a thousand people have already used it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Pedestrian and cyclist crossing has been introduced at the international checkpoint "Uzhhorod – Vyšné Nemecké" on the Ukrainian-Slovak border. As of January 5, almost a thousand citizens have already used the pedestrian lane.

Pedestrian crossing opened on the border with Slovakia: up to a thousand people have already used it

A pedestrian crossing has been opened at the border between Ukraine and Slovakia at the Uzhhorod - Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, and up to a thousand people have already used it, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A pedestrian crossing has started operating on the border with Slovakia," the report says.

As noted, the passage of pedestrians and cyclists has been introduced at the international checkpoint "Uzhhorod – Vyšné Nemecké".

As of today, January 5, almost a thousand citizens have already used the pedestrian lane, most of them processed and admitted to Ukraine - 855 people, from Ukraine - 90 people.

It is indicated that in connection with the entry into force of the Protocol between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia on checkpoints across the common state border, signed last October, a pedestrian lane for customs and border control has been put into operation at the aforementioned checkpoint for road traffic.

"Pedestrian passage is carried out around the clock," the customs service reported.

Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction03.01.26, 13:16 • 56430 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine