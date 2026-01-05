Pedestrian crossing opened on the border with Slovakia: up to a thousand people have already used it

A pedestrian crossing has been opened at the border between Ukraine and Slovakia at the Uzhhorod - Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, and up to a thousand people have already used it, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A pedestrian crossing has started operating on the border with Slovakia," the report says.

As noted, the passage of pedestrians and cyclists has been introduced at the international checkpoint "Uzhhorod – Vyšné Nemecké".

As of today, January 5, almost a thousand citizens have already used the pedestrian lane, most of them processed and admitted to Ukraine - 855 people, from Ukraine - 90 people.

It is indicated that in connection with the entry into force of the Protocol between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia on checkpoints across the common state border, signed last October, a pedestrian lane for customs and border control has been put into operation at the aforementioned checkpoint for road traffic.

"Pedestrian passage is carried out around the clock," the customs service reported.

Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction