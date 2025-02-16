Peace in Ukraine: the President of Finland named three stages to achieve it

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Peace in Ukraine: the President of Finland named three stages to achieve it

Kyiv  •  UNN

Alexander Stubb presented a three-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine at the Munich conference. The plan includes rearmament of Ukraine, international monitoring of the ceasefire and long-term negotiations.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb believes that peace in Ukraine is possible through rearmament for negotiations from a position of strength, international monitoring of the ceasefire, and long-term negotiations on territory, security, and compensation.

He said this during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Stubb believes that to achieve peace in Ukraine, it is necessary to act in stages.

“The first stage is preparation for negotiations. At this stage, we need to rearm Ukraine and put maximum pressure on Russia. This means sanctions, asset freezes, so that Ukraine starts negotiations from a position of strength. This is also the moment, and I think the Americans understand this absolutely correctly, when we need to start working on temporary security measures for Ukraine. We don't know how long this phase will last, but it will obviously take some time,” Stubb said.

According to him, the next step should be a ceasefire.

“It is often confused with the peace process, but they are two completely different concepts. A ceasefire means the demarcation of the border or contact line, which is monitored. This can be done by the OSCE or the UN. These are not peacekeepers, but only ordinary international monitoring. And already during the ceasefire, work begins on the agenda and mechanisms for peace talks. This can take a long time,” Stubb added.

Zelensky on the negotiations: Ukraine's position is the main one15.02.25, 18:39 • 24603 views

He added that confidence-building measures are needed at this stage: prisoner exchange, return of abducted children, and possibly a review of sanctions. The main thing is to create a system to support the ceasefire. Stubb believes that this should be a joint project between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States. Ukraine should lead this process, Europe should support it, and the United States should guarantee it.

“I heard an interesting proposal from many senators this week: if Russia attacks Ukraine again, Ukraine's NATO membership comes into effect and the Alliance intervenes. This would be a powerful deterrent. But we are not at that stage yet,” Stubb said.

He called negotiations the third stage.

“They are likely to be lengthy, because we will have to discuss complex issues: territories, security, compensation, reconstruction, etc. But it should be understood that this is a linear approach to the process, and we have many urgent tasks that require attention,” the President of Finland said.

He emphasized that Ukraine will become European, not Russian. And this is a big loss for Putin.

“What we should not discuss is new European security arrangements. We should not open the door to this Russian fantasy of an indivisible security order with zones of influence,” Stubb said.

Recall

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that membership in NATO is the best defense for Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine

