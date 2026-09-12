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Payments under the ePoints program are delayed: the Ministry of Defense named the reasons and assured that the debts will be paid off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The ePoints program is in effect, and funding is предусмотрено through the end of 2026. The Ministry of Defense explained the delays as being due to refinancing procedures and promised payments to manufacturers.

Payments under the ePoints program are delayed: the Ministry of Defense named the reasons and assured that the debts will be paid off

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that the eBaly program continues to operate and that funding for it has been provided through the end of 2026. The ministry assured that all due payments to manufacturers for equipment already delivered will be made, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defence explained the “separate technical delays,” in particular, by plans to refinance the program using loan funds from the European Union. According to the ministry, this requires additional procedures. Planned changes to the program’s points system are also предусмотрені

— the relevant ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence noted that it is cooperating constructively with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence regarding the implementation of eBaly.

The program enables combat units to independently choose the drones, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned ground vehicles and other equipment they need, and receive it directly from manufacturers. After the program was integrated with Brave1 Market, the military ordered more than 750,000 units of equipment worth a total of over UAH 51.9 billion. Nearly UAH 40 billion worth of this equipment has already been delivered.

The Ministry of Defence also reported that more than 400 units have used the program, while the average delivery time for goods in stock is 7–10 days. The ministry stressed that stable funding for eBaly and timely payment for deliveries remain among its priorities, as this directly affects the provision of combat units and the resilience of Ukraine’s defence-industrial complex.

Why a scandal erupted around the state program

Several days ago, Member of Parliament Mariana Bezuhla stated that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence had effectively blocked payments under the eBaly system. She wrote about this on social media.  According to Bezuhla, after amendments to the state budget were introduced in June, the committee’s approval became necessary to use 60% of the military personal income tax (PIT) received by the Ministry of Defence.

The MP claimed that the procedure covered, among other things, funding for the eBaly system, introduced during the tenure of former Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. She noted that the committee approves not specific defence procurements or deliveries, but the direction in which the funds are to be used.

As a result, manufacturers have already delivered the equipment but are not receiving payment for it

— Bezuhla said.

She also insisted that the debts owed to some manufacturers range from UAH 24 million to hundreds of millions of hryvnias. At the same time, she said, the law does not establish a deadline within which the relevant committee must provide its approval.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada committee denied the claims made by the MP. In its statement, it emphasized that it does not carry out or approve each individual defence procurement or specific contract of the Ministry of Defence. According to the committee, funding matters fall within the competence of the Ministry of Defence.

In response, Bezuhla criticized the committee’s statement and called for the payments to be unblocked.

Just unblock the payments and get lost somewhere, controllers

— the MP said

Recall

Earlier, we reported that Ukraine updated the eBaly system. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and “small air defence.”

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkraineEconomy
Maryana Bezuhla
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union