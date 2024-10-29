Paul Morrissey, Andy Warhol's iconic film director and cinematographer, dies at the age of 86
Iconic New York director Paul Morrissey has died at the age of 86 in Manhattan. He was known for his collaboration with Andy Warhol and for making underground films that depicted marginalized life in the 1960s and 70s.
Famous New York director Paul Morrissey, a regular collaborator with visual artist Andy Warhol on several cinéma vérité films in the 1960s and 1970s, died on Monday in a Manhattan hospital.
Paul Morrissey, whose loose cinema verite films made with Andy Warhol in the late 1960s and early '70s captured New York's demimonde of drug addicts, drag queens, and hipsters and turned a nondescript stable of amateur actors into underground stars, died on Monday in Manhattan. He was 86 years old.
Paul Morrissey was born on February 23, 1938 in Manhattan to Joseph and Eleanor Morrissey and grew up in Yonkers, New York. He attended Roman Catholic schools and studied English at Fordham University, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1955 and began making 16mm silent films. His first effort, a single reel, showed a priest celebrating mass on top of a cliff and then throwing his altar boy over the edge.
Collaboration with Warhol
Morrissey's partnership with Warhol began in 1965. The collaboration led to Morrissey coordinating advertising and film production at the famous Factory, Warhol's artistic headquarters, until 1973.
During this period, they produced works that never left the underground, such as Cosmos and My Hustler (1965), San Diego Surf and Lonesome Cowboys (1968). These films highlighted marginalized characters such as drug addicts and young people from the streets.
During this time, Morrissey also discovered The Velvet Underground, led by singer Lou Reed. Morrissey also co-founded Interview magazine, which strengthened his influence on pop culture.
