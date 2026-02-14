Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detention

Kyiv Patrol Police released bodycam footage from the night of February 8, when a man died during detention, UNN reports.

"Video from patrol officers' bodycams," reads the caption to the published video.

Details

At the time, according to the report, inspectors arrived at the scene in response to a 112 call and found a group of individuals behaving aggressively and disturbing public order.

Patrol officers, as reported, "tried to calm down the offenders, but one of the men began to threaten the patrol officers and did not react to the police officers' remarks." "In order to stop the offense, patrol officers used physical force and handcuffs against him in accordance with Articles 44 and 45 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the National Police'," the report says.

"However, the man suddenly felt unwell and began to lose consciousness. Patrol officers removed the handcuffs, placed him in a stable side position, called an emergency medical team, and provided pre-medical assistance until their arrival. A medical team arrived at the scene, but despite resuscitation efforts, the man died," the Kyiv patrol police noted.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 365 (Abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

"According to the forensic medical examination, the man died due to heart disease," the police reported.

The Ombudsman has already reacted to the incident. Dmytro Lubinets stated that he sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police demanding a legal assessment of the actions of law enforcement officers.