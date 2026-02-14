$42.990.04
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Kyiv, a man died during police detention. According to expert findings, the cause of death was heart disease; the police provided details of the incident.

Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarification

A video from Kyiv has appeared online, showing a man dying during detention by police officers. The Patrol Police of the capital reacted to the incident, UNN reports.

Details

They noted that the incident occurred on February 8, around 1 a.m.

A report of an administrative offense was received on the 112 hotline. According to the applicant, unknown individuals were drinking alcoholic beverages on a children's playground, using obscene language, disturbing the peace, and violating the curfew. Inspectors arrived at the scene and found a group of individuals who were behaving aggressively and disturbing public order.

- the report states.

According to law enforcement officers, they tried to calm down the offenders, but one of the men began to threaten the patrol officers and did not react to the police's remarks. In order to stop the offense, the patrol officers used physical force and handcuffs on him.

However, the man suddenly felt unwell and began to lose consciousness. The patrol officers removed the handcuffs, placed him in a stable side position, called an emergency medical team, and provided pre-medical assistance until their arrival. A medical team arrived at the scene, but despite the resuscitation measures taken, the man died.

- the police said.

Currently, criminal proceedings have been initiated against law enforcement officers under the article "Exceeding authority or official powers by a law enforcement officer." According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the man died due to heart disease.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, four police officers died during the detention of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces.

Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's home27.01.26, 21:27 • 12612 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes