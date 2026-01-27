Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's home

In the home of the former serviceman who killed 4 police officers in Cherkasy region and wounded another, a weapons cache, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotics were seized. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Four police officers died and one was wounded during a special operation in Cherkasy region. The tragedy occurred today in the village of Nekhvorosh, Cherkasy district. Police were conducting investigative actions to establish the involvement of a local resident in a serious crime committed last year. Upon seeing law enforcement officers, the man fled his residence, taking an automatic weapon with him, and hid in the forest. - the report states.

During the search and apprehension efforts, the assailant opened fire on the police. As a result, four law enforcement officers were killed, and a fifth was hospitalized with injuries. The attacker was neutralized on the spot.

The assailant is a local resident, born in 1967. During a search of his household, a weapons cache, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotics were seized. - law enforcement officers noted.

The killing of four police officers in Cherkasy region occurred during the apprehension of a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in December 2025 in Korsun district. The shooter turned out to be a former serviceman who was fleeing from the police and then opened fire on them.