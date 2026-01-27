$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
05:43 PM • 6706 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 12724 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 12951 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 21678 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 17047 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 33142 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 20995 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16459 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 30260 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27117 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

A cache of weapons, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotics were seized from the home of the former serviceman who killed 4 police officers in the Cherkasy region. The perpetrator was eliminated on the spot.

Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's home

In the home of the former serviceman who killed 4 police officers in Cherkasy region and wounded another, a weapons cache, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotics were seized. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN

Four police officers died and one was wounded during a special operation in Cherkasy region. The tragedy occurred today in the village of Nekhvorosh, Cherkasy district. Police were conducting investigative actions to establish the involvement of a local resident in a serious crime committed last year. Upon seeing law enforcement officers, the man fled his residence, taking an automatic weapon with him, and hid in the forest. 

- the report states. 

During the search and apprehension efforts, the assailant opened fire on the police. As a result, four law enforcement officers were killed, and a fifth was hospitalized with injuries. The attacker was neutralized on the spot.

The assailant is a local resident, born in 1967. During a search of his household, a weapons cache, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotics were seized. 

- law enforcement officers noted. 

Recall 

In Cherkasy region, four police officers died during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the assailant was neutralized by police special forces.

The killing of four police officers in Cherkasy region occurred during the apprehension of a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in December 2025 in Korsun district. The shooter turned out to be a former serviceman who was fleeing from the police and then opened fire on them.

Antonina Tumanova

