The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, stated that God would allegedly entrust Christians with the mission of controlling artificial intelligence, while special responsibility in this process would belong to Russia. This was reported by "Meduza", writes UNN.

Details

According to Kirill, artificial intelligence already surpasses humans in many respects and is seeking to make decisions on their behalf. He expressed concern that people may lose the ability to think independently and take responsibility.

At the same time, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church is convinced that religious faith will help humanity retain control over technology.

It is precisely to Christians that the Lord will entrust the mission of taming this new force. AI is already stronger in many respects, but humans have 2 advantages – will and morality – Kirill stated.

Russia’s special mission

The patriarch also claims that the Russian people allegedly combine the highest scientific and technical knowledge with sincere faith, while Russia serves as an alternative to the "civilization of consumption".

In his view, strengthening the religious worldview is a guarantee of preserving the sovereignty of all humanity.

That same day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow must independently control the behavior of Russian artificial intelligence models in order to prevent the spread of "foreign values" among the population.

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