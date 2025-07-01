Passenger trains on the Carpathian route will be delayed: what's the reason?

Due to the derailment of empty freight train cars in Rivne region, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia passenger trains heading towards the Carpathians will run with delays. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that trains No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro and No. 64 Lviv – Kharkiv will go via a detour route through Ternopil with a delay of 2 hours or more. Passengers to/from the stations of Dubno, Brody, Shepetivka, Slavuta will be picked up by Intercity No. 744 Lviv – Kyiv, which will pass through the damaged section first after its partial restoration within the next 2 hours.

If you are traveling on one of the delayed flights and have a subsequent transfer to UZ trains, please inform your conductor or steward – our dispatchers will coordinate the necessary connections - urged UZ.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that restoration work is already in full swing. Railway workers have mobilised all necessary equipment and specialists.

Recall

During the hot summer travel season, railway workers faced excessive load on the passenger fleet, so UZ urges to arrange group transportation in advance.