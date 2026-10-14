Passenger and freight processing will be slowed at the "Chop (Tysa)" border crossing point – what is known

On October 15, technical works will be carried out at the international checkpoint "Chop (Tysa)" on the border with Hungary. The processing of vehicles will be slower. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Zakarpattia Oblast, the works will continue from 09:00 to 17:00.

Due to the temporary restriction of electricity supply, control procedures will be carried out more slowly for both passenger cars and freight transport.

Drivers and carriers are asked to take this information into account when planning trips and crossing the state border.

Ukraine and Romania opened a new crossing point over the Tysa River