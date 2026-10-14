Passenger and freight processing will be slowed at the "Chop (Tysa)" border crossing point – what is known

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
02:13 PM • 4922 views
CNN: Russia is attacking American businesses in Ukraine, while the Trump administration remains silent
02:11 PM • 6596 views
In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says
01:39 PM • 8566 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €150
01:28 PM • 10845 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, three court hearings have been postponed at once
12:35 PM • 7278 views
The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media
12:15 PM • 19057 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 18084 views
Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25178 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
11:37 AM • 17020 views
Behind the scenes in Europe, plans to push out Starlink are being discussed - media
10:00 AM • 25359 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.6m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time highOctober 14, 05:00 AM • 24911 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 59804 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 53965 views
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" October 14, 06:25 AM • 26946 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 30820 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25174 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 30881 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 59859 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 74209 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 93823 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Lutsk
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding02:48 PM • 278 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happened01:47 PM • 3836 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhoto01:31 PM • 5580 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 8594 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 54024 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
The Guardian
Series
Truth Social

Passenger and freight processing will be slowed at the "Chop (Tysa)" border crossing point – what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

On October 15, technical work will be carried out at the "Chop (Tysa)" crossing point from 09:00 to 17:00. Due to restrictions on the electricity supply, the processing of vehicles and freight will be slowed down.

Passenger and freight processing will be slowed at the "Chop (Tysa)" border crossing point – what is known

On October 15, technical works will be carried out at the international checkpoint "Chop (Tysa)" on the border with Hungary. The processing of vehicles will be slower. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Zakarpattia Oblast, the works will continue from 09:00 to 17:00.

Due to the temporary restriction of electricity supply, control procedures will be carried out more slowly for both passenger cars and freight transport.

Drivers and carriers are asked to take this information into account when planning trips and crossing the state border.

Ukraine and Romania opened a new crossing point over the Tysa River08.10.26, 14:46 • 4439 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary