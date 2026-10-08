Ukraine and Romania opened a new crossing point over the Tysa River

A new road border crossing point, "Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației," has opened in Zakarpattia at the border with Romania. At the first stage, it will operate for passenger cars and be able to process up to 400 vehicles per day. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

To launch traffic from the Ukrainian side, an access road was built and modular infrastructure for border and customs control was installed. On the Romanian side, a border crossing point and a new bridge over the Tysa River were built, connecting the two countries.

"The opening of the new border crossing point is a tangible result of our systematic work to develop the western border. For Zakarpattia, it is an additional route to Romania, while for the entire transport system, it is another opportunity to redistribute flows and reduce the burden on existing border crossing points. It is especially important that we continue developing border infrastructure even during the war. The next stage is to create a fully fledged border crossing point here for trucks and buses," said Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.

It is noted that this is only the first stage. Development of the border crossing point will continue. Once full construction is completed, up to 400 trucks and 50 buses per day will be able to undergo processing here.

Moldova is creating shelters at checkpoints near the border with Ukraine