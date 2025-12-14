Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 22528 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 43147 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 31729 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 31498 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 26963 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 17646 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17569 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15800 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13924 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14282 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.5m/s
90%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Simferopol, occupiers check residents' belongings under the guise of "anti-sabotage drills"December 13, 10:11 PM • 3136 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 8356 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 15389 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine02:36 AM • 4354 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 9528 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 31173 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 35582 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 37226 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 47131 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 70659 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Belarus
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 17861 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 19769 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 24780 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 59184 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39928 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Heating

Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukrainian partisans conducted reconnaissance of the 758th Logistics Support Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The obtained data has been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for a targeted strike on the logistics structure.

Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Ukrainian partisans conducted reconnaissance of one of the key logistics facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol. This was reported by "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

According to the movement, agents conducted detailed reconnaissance of the 758th Center for Material and Technical Support (military unit 63876), which is responsible for supplying the southern grouping of Russian occupation forces. The partisans recorded the exact coordinates of the command buildings and the main storage areas for material resources.

"ATESH" notes that this center is a critically important element of logistics, on which the ability of Russian troops to conduct combat operations depends, particularly in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

All received information has already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This information will allow for a targeted strike on the supply and logistics structure of the Black Sea Fleet

- stated in the message.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Russia uses the "Sevastopol" recreation center to disguise military units, placing analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers there. Most of them move around in civilian clothes so that the facility looks like an ordinary recreation center.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Sevastopol