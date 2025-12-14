Ukrainian partisans conducted reconnaissance of one of the key logistics facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol. This was reported by "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

According to the movement, agents conducted detailed reconnaissance of the 758th Center for Material and Technical Support (military unit 63876), which is responsible for supplying the southern grouping of Russian occupation forces. The partisans recorded the exact coordinates of the command buildings and the main storage areas for material resources.

"ATESH" notes that this center is a critically important element of logistics, on which the ability of Russian troops to conduct combat operations depends, particularly in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

All received information has already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This information will allow for a targeted strike on the supply and logistics structure of the Black Sea Fleet - stated in the message.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Russia uses the "Sevastopol" recreation center to disguise military units, placing analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers there. Most of them move around in civilian clothes so that the facility looks like an ordinary recreation center.