Partisans paralyzed the railway supply of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

The "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway line between Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in the Kherson region. Damage to the relay cabinet disrupted the supply of military cargo and fuel to Melitopol.

Partisans paralyzed the railway supply of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Partisans of the "ATESH" movement paralyzed the railway supply of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was reported by the movement in Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that an agent of the movement, operating deep behind enemy lines, carried out a successful sabotage on the railway line between the settlements of Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in the occupied Kherson region - a section that is critical for the supply of military cargo in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As a result of damage to the relay cabinet, the operation of the railway infrastructure was disrupted. This led to a temporary halt and delay in the supply of military cargo and fuel heading towards Melitopol - a key logistics hub for the occupiers.

- the report says.

It is indicated that timely delivery of resources is crucial for maintaining the combat capability of Russian units, and any disruptions in the process undermine the stability of their positions.

"Targeted strikes on vulnerable elements of infrastructure allow slowing down supplies and creating chaos in the enemy's rear," the partisans emphasized.

Recall

Last week, ATESH partisans successfully carried out sabotage near Tula, destroying a relay cabinet responsible for train movement. This caused serious disruptions in railway communication, affecting the supply of ammunition and weapons for Russian troops.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Melitopol
