Part of Kyiv region left without electricity: emergency blackouts in two districts
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv Oblast by order of Ukrenergo. During such outages, schedules are not in effect.
The company reminded that schedules are not valid during emergency shutdowns.
