01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Part of Kyiv region left without electricity: emergency blackouts in two districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv Oblast by order of Ukrenergo. During such outages, schedules are not in effect.

Part of Kyiv region left without electricity: emergency blackouts in two districts

Emergency power outages have been partially implemented in two districts of Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts at the command of Ukrenergo 

- the message says.

The company reminded that schedules are not valid during emergency shutdowns.

Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - Svyrydenko25.01.26, 22:51 • 10010 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK
Ukrenergo