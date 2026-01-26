Part of Kyiv region left without electricity: emergency blackouts in two districts

Emergency power outages have been partially implemented in two districts of Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts at the command of Ukrenergo - the message says.

The company reminded that schedules are not valid during emergency shutdowns.

Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - Svyrydenko