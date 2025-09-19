Part of it is within the coastal protection zones of the Dnipro: the court terminated the lease agreement for 40 hectares of land with a company associated with Medvedchuk

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, through the court, terminated a land lease agreement for 40 hectares with a company associated with pro-Russian politician and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The Northern Appellate Commercial Court granted the prosecutor's claim and terminated the lease agreement for two land plots in the Pozniaky-Zakhidni microdistrict in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The value of these plots, with a total area of over 40 hectares, is almost UAH 1.7 billion. - the message says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the private company leased the land plots in 2006. It should be noted that part of one of the plots, namely an area of 9.3 hectares, is located within the coastal protection strips of the Dnipro River. The land was allocated to the company for development and landscaping of the territory with the resettlement of residents of private houses, arrangement of a water-landscape zone and a park.

At the same time, the company has not started using the land plots since 2006 and has systematically failed to pay rent for the land.

Therefore, the court of appeal agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and terminated the contract with the unscrupulous tenant, obliging him to return the land plots in the Darnytskyi district to their owner - the territorial community of the city of Kyiv represented by the Kyiv City Council.

