Part of it is within the coastal protection zones of the Dnipro: the court terminated the lease agreement for 40 hectares of land with a company associated with Medvedchuk

Exclusive
12:05 PM • 10732 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 10182 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15900 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
08:43 AM • 31004 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 49108 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44172 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64983 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44735 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52456 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82079 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
Part of it is within the coastal protection zones of the Dnipro: the court terminated the lease agreement for 40 hectares of land with a company associated with Medvedchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The Kyiv prosecutor's office terminated the lease agreement for two land plots totaling 40 hectares, valued at UAH 1.7 billion. The company, associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, had not used the land or paid rent since 2006.

Part of it is within the coastal protection zones of the Dnipro: the court terminated the lease agreement for 40 hectares of land with a company associated with Medvedchuk

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, through the court, terminated a land lease agreement for 40 hectares with a company associated with pro-Russian politician and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The Northern Appellate Commercial Court granted the prosecutor's claim and terminated the lease agreement for two land plots in the Pozniaky-Zakhidni microdistrict in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The value of these plots, with a total area of over 40 hectares, is almost UAH 1.7 billion.

- the message says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the private company leased the land plots in 2006. It should be noted that part of one of the plots, namely an area of 9.3 hectares, is located within the coastal protection strips of the Dnipro River. The land was allocated to the company for development and landscaping of the territory with the resettlement of residents of private houses, arrangement of a water-landscape zone and a park.

ARMA is looking for a manager for Medvedchuk's assets: what's on the list15.08.25, 10:45 • 5976 views

At the same time, the company has not started using the land plots since 2006 and has systematically failed to pay rent for the land.

Therefore, the court of appeal agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and terminated the contract with the unscrupulous tenant, obliging him to return the land plots in the Darnytskyi district to their owner - the territorial community of the city of Kyiv represented by the Kyiv City Council.

Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities14.08.25, 14:32 • 4202 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv