ARMA is looking for a manager for Medvedchuk's assets: what's on the list

ARMA is looking for a manager for the assets of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk through Prozorro, the agency reported on August 15, writes UNN.

"ARMA has announced a tender for the selection of a manager for the property of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk," the statement said.

Among such assets are:

a residential building with a total area of 731.6 sq. m. and a land plot with a total area of 0.0775 ha. on the bank of the Dnieper, with a view of Obolonska embankment;

an apartment with a total area of 98.7 sq. m. in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv;

2 apartments with a total area of 51.2 sq. m. and 69.1 sq. m. in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

According to experts, the market value of the assets is over UAH 123 million, ARMA noted.

Funds from management, as indicated, will be paid directly to the State Budget of Ukraine. "So the assets of the state traitor will work for the defense capability of the state," ARMA emphasized.

The tender for the selection of a manager started through the Prozorro public procurement system on August 14. The deadline for submitting tender proposals is August 29, 2025.

"All interested participants who meet the qualification criteria can submit their proposals for the management of this arrested asset," ARMA emphasized.

