Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166736 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137698 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143050 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139014 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172652 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

ARMA receives new property of Medvedchuk's and Cossack's relatives, which they tried to hide

ARMA receives new property of Medvedchuk's and Cossack's relatives, which they tried to hide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12914 views

The SBI seized and transferred to ARMA the assets of Betonbud, a company associated with Medvedchuk and Kozak. Unaccounted for property worth UAH 16 million and tax evasion worth UAH 75 million were found.

The SBI has seized and transferred to the ARMA assets worth almost UAH 16 million related to sanctioned former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The SBI has found property belonging to Medvedchuk's and Cossack's relatives that they tried to hide. It is the property of the Betonbud company, which its owners, Medvedchuk's and Cossack's siblings, had hidden from the fiscal authorities.

Law enforcement officers found that the company, which the SBI transferred to the state, had unaccounted for property: a hangar for bulk materials, equipment for concrete production, a warehouse and office space. The total value of the found property is almost UAH 16 million.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the company tried to evade taxes. For this purpose, the financial and reporting documentation reflected inaccurate information about the volume of manufactured and sold products, which was actually many times higher than the officially documented. As a result, the state budget did not receive more than UAH 75 million in taxes. 

Recall

In June and July of this year, ARMA received an integral property complex belonging to the same close circle of the sanctioned ex-MPs. The complex includes three land plots, three non-residential premises, four cars, six special equipment, a production line - a brick-making shop, corporate rights and property of 4 enterprises, as well as other property. The estimated value of these assets is over UAH 600 million.

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million06.09.24, 16:20 • 11558 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine

