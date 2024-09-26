ARMA receives new property of Medvedchuk's and Cossack's relatives, which they tried to hide

The SBI has seized and transferred to the ARMA assets worth almost UAH 16 million related to sanctioned former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The SBI has found property belonging to Medvedchuk's and Cossack's relatives that they tried to hide. It is the property of the Betonbud company, which its owners, Medvedchuk's and Cossack's siblings, had hidden from the fiscal authorities.

Law enforcement officers found that the company, which the SBI transferred to the state, had unaccounted for property: a hangar for bulk materials, equipment for concrete production, a warehouse and office space. The total value of the found property is almost UAH 16 million.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the company tried to evade taxes. For this purpose, the financial and reporting documentation reflected inaccurate information about the volume of manufactured and sold products, which was actually many times higher than the officially documented. As a result, the state budget did not receive more than UAH 75 million in taxes.

Recall

In June and July of this year, ARMA received an integral property complex belonging to the same close circle of the sanctioned ex-MPs. The complex includes three land plots, three non-residential premises, four cars, six special equipment, a production line - a brick-making shop, corporate rights and property of 4 enterprises, as well as other property. The estimated value of these assets is over UAH 600 million.

