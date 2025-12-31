Parliament considers stricter control over snus: what new rules and prohibitions are proposed

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 3242 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 7624 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 21492 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52947 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 37958 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32945 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30915 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21516 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19786 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24354 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.1m/s
80%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 9582 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 5312 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 22391 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 14847 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 7540 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 44936 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 48083 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 43406 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 70317 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 68167 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14633 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52924 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25930 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37391 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50681 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Mushrooms

Parliament considers stricter control over snus: what new rules and prohibitions are proposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Verkhovna Rada is considering a bill that tightens control over snus, prohibiting sales to minors and limiting nicotine content to 1 mg. The document also provides for a ban on advertising, sponsorship, and promotion of nicotine-containing products.

Parliament considers stricter control over snus: what new rules and prohibitions are proposed
Caisa Rasmussen/TT

The Verkhovna Rada is considering stricter control over snus. A new draft law to regulate the issue has been submitted to the parliament for consideration, which, in particular, provides for a ban on the sale of pouches to minors, a ban on advertising, sponsorship and promotion, and a maximum nicotine content of 1 mg in one snus, the Verkhovna Rada website reports, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the draft law No. 14110-d of December 29, it is proposed to introduce legislative regulation of the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use in Ukraine.

The issue is called "relevant" given the "rapid increase in the use of such products among children and youth" and the lack of any regulation in this area. And they indicate that, according to the results of the fourth round of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) in Ukraine, the proportion of children who consume nicotine-containing products for oral use is 3% compared to 1% among adults.

"Currently, the circulation of nicotine pouches or snus is not regulated, which poses a serious threat to the health of citizens, especially children, who are the target audience of bright marketing by manufacturers," the parliament reported following a meeting of the relevant committee.

The drafters of the legislation note that currently nicotine-containing products for oral use are freely advertised and distributed, including among children, despite the fact that the nicotine content in them can be tens of times higher than the nicotine content in a cigarette.

The law aims to regulate the requirements for the production and circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use.

Among other things, it is proposed to introduce "requirements for mandatory application of medical warnings for consumers of nicotine-containing products, prohibition of their sale to persons under 18 years of age."

The following changes are proposed:

  • a ban is established on the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use if the nicotine content in one portion of such product exceeds 1 milligram;
    • a ban is established on the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use that contain vitamins, caffeine, taurine or other additives and stimulant compounds associated with energy and vitality;
      • the procedure for introducing nicotine-containing products for oral use into circulation is established by submitting a notification by manufacturers and importers of such products to the relevant central executive body;
        • requirements for packaging and health warnings on nicotine-containing products for oral use are introduced, in particular, a requirement is established that the health warning must cover 65 percent of the outer front and back surfaces of the unit package;
          • advertising, sales promotion and sponsorship of nicotine-containing products for oral use are prohibited.

            The legislation also proposes to clarify the provisions regarding the prohibition of the sale of packages of nicotine-containing products for oral use containing less/more than 20 portions.

            Currently, the draft law, as reported, is being processed in the committee.

            "20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers08.12.25, 11:33 • 20776 views

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyPoliticsHealth
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine