Parliament considers stricter control over snus: what new rules and prohibitions are proposed

The Verkhovna Rada is considering stricter control over snus. A new draft law to regulate the issue has been submitted to the parliament for consideration, which, in particular, provides for a ban on the sale of pouches to minors, a ban on advertising, sponsorship and promotion, and a maximum nicotine content of 1 mg in one snus, the Verkhovna Rada website reports, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the draft law No. 14110-d of December 29, it is proposed to introduce legislative regulation of the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use in Ukraine.

The issue is called "relevant" given the "rapid increase in the use of such products among children and youth" and the lack of any regulation in this area. And they indicate that, according to the results of the fourth round of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) in Ukraine, the proportion of children who consume nicotine-containing products for oral use is 3% compared to 1% among adults.

"Currently, the circulation of nicotine pouches or snus is not regulated, which poses a serious threat to the health of citizens, especially children, who are the target audience of bright marketing by manufacturers," the parliament reported following a meeting of the relevant committee.

The drafters of the legislation note that currently nicotine-containing products for oral use are freely advertised and distributed, including among children, despite the fact that the nicotine content in them can be tens of times higher than the nicotine content in a cigarette.

The law aims to regulate the requirements for the production and circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use.

Among other things, it is proposed to introduce "requirements for mandatory application of medical warnings for consumers of nicotine-containing products, prohibition of their sale to persons under 18 years of age."

The following changes are proposed:

a ban is established on the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use if the nicotine content in one portion of such product exceeds 1 milligram;

a ban is established on the circulation of nicotine-containing products for oral use that contain vitamins, caffeine, taurine or other additives and stimulant compounds associated with energy and vitality;

the procedure for introducing nicotine-containing products for oral use into circulation is established by submitting a notification by manufacturers and importers of such products to the relevant central executive body;

requirements for packaging and health warnings on nicotine-containing products for oral use are introduced, in particular, a requirement is established that the health warning must cover 65 percent of the outer front and back surfaces of the unit package;

advertising, sales promotion and sponsorship of nicotine-containing products for oral use are prohibited.

The legislation also proposes to clarify the provisions regarding the prohibition of the sale of packages of nicotine-containing products for oral use containing less/more than 20 portions.

Currently, the draft law, as reported, is being processed in the committee.

