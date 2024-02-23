Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts

At today's session, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and as a whole the draft law on demobilization of conscripts with a provision for a one-year deferral from mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, according to UNN.

Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts as a basis and as a whole (No. 11035).For - 317!!!! - wrote Goncharenko.

According to him, the final version of the draft law includes a provision from an alternative draft law on a 12-month postponement.

Previously

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a 12-month delay from further mobilization.

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts.