Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38685 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149031 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89670 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252967 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159083 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372451 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149031 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320509 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264859 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26223 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33771 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33316 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91350 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98124 views
Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31950 views

The Ukrainian parliament passed a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts, which provides for a one-year postponement of mobilization.

Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts

At today's session, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and as a whole  the draft law on demobilization of conscripts with a provision for a one-year deferral from mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, according to UNN. 

Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts as a basis and as a whole (No. 11035).For - 317!!!!

- wrote Goncharenko.

According to him, the final version of the draft law includes a provision from an alternative draft law on a 12-month postponement. 

Previously 

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence  supported a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a 12-month delay from further mobilization.

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
