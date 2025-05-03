Pakistan Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Amid Conflict With India

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11982 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 27064 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37149 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 35744 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 56318 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54940 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 52732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 91681 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46438 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3.2m/s
52%
744 mm
Popular news

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 9336 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 16895 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 13733 views

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 5852 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 12864 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37133 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 27777 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 61363 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 70193 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91676 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 25708 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54936 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 26556 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 30089 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 29522 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Pakistan Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Amid Conflict With India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

Pakistan has conducted a test launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 450 km. The launch of Abdali was aimed at testing the readiness of troops and technical parameters.

Pakistan Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Amid Conflict With India

Pakistan conducted a test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday, April 3, amid escalating tensions with India. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Pakistani military, the range of the "surface-to-surface" missile is 450 kilometers. There have been no comments from India regarding the missile test so far.

The launch of the Abdali system was aimed at ensuring "operational readiness of troops and verification of key technical parameters", including the missile's advanced navigation system and increased maneuverability.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated those behind the successful test. Missiles are not launched in the direction of the border zone with India, they are usually launched into the Arabian Sea or the desert of the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Let us remind you

On April 22, a mass attack on tourists occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the incident, 26 people died and 17 were injured, including foreigners.

The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

After the terrorist attack, India suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens. Pakistanis were ordered to leave India within 48 hours, and advisers were declared persona non grata.

On April 25, shots were heard on the border between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions after the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and introducing restrictions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,334.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,835.21