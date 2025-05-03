Pakistan Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Amid Conflict With India

Pakistan conducted a test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday, April 3, amid escalating tensions with India. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Pakistani military, the range of the "surface-to-surface" missile is 450 kilometers. There have been no comments from India regarding the missile test so far.

The launch of the Abdali system was aimed at ensuring "operational readiness of troops and verification of key technical parameters", including the missile's advanced navigation system and increased maneuverability.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated those behind the successful test. Missiles are not launched in the direction of the border zone with India, they are usually launched into the Arabian Sea or the desert of the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Let us remind you

On April 22, a mass attack on tourists occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the incident, 26 people died and 17 were injured, including foreigners.

The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

After the terrorist attack, India suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens. Pakistanis were ordered to leave India within 48 hours, and advisers were declared persona non grata.

On April 25, shots were heard on the border between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions after the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and introducing restrictions.