Overthrow of the Maduro regime: US Secretary of State Rubio to play a leading role in governing Venezuela - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take on a leading role in governing Venezuela. This happened after Nicolás Maduro was captured by Delta Force operatives with the support of the FBI.

Overthrow of the Maduro regime: US Secretary of State Rubio to play a leading role in governing Venezuela - Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will play a leading role in governing Venezuela. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the publication notes, Rubio will effectively take on a leading role in governing Venezuela. Before that, he harshly criticized Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez. The latter ruled Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013.

And although there is currently no clearly defined plan for the deployment of US troops or administration in Venezuela, White House chief Donald Trump has made it clear that he is paying close attention to the country's oil industry, the publication says.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After the arrest, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolás Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
