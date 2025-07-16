Overpaid over UAH 50 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

An official of the SCP "Kyivteleservice" was notified of suspicion of overpaying more than 50 million hryvnias for network equipment. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv notified the head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion of official negligence during the procurement of network equipment for the Internet. - the message says.

It was established that in 2023, SCP "Kyivteleservice", which is subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, and a private enterprise concluded an agreement for the supply of network equipment, as well as its setup, for a total amount of 172 million hryvnias.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that at the same time, the suspect, who heads the tender committee, did not properly organize the study of average market prices for relevant goods, as a result of which the equipment was purchased at inflated prices.

Thus, the supplier was paid more than 50 million hryvnias more than the market value of this equipment. Thus, the capital's budget suffered losses for this amount - informs the OGP.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to the state interests protected by law.

Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

Addition

SCP "Kyivteleservice" and its officials have repeatedly attracted the attention of law enforcement officers. Thus, in 2023, the National Police conducted an investigation into the fact of damage to the enterprise amounting to about UAH 14 million.

According to law enforcement officers, this is the amount of money that officials overpaid Softnet Group LLC in 2021 during the development of the LoRaWan wireless network. According to the investigation, the specified company, owned by former Obolonskyi District State Administration head Mykola Tikhonov, sold hardware routers to Kyivteleservice almost three times more expensive than market prices.

Earlier, in 2020, the actions of SCP officials became the subject of an investigation by the Security Service – then it was also about the purchase of equipment and software at inflated prices. The total amount of the contract, which became the subject of investigation by law enforcement officers, exceeded UAH 690 million.