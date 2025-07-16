Overpaid over UAH 50 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11207 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14427 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35764 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59778 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74201 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 86014 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199824 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239885 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244556 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107970 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11204 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22545 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199821 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120567 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123590 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49862 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89563 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63433 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80324 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108491 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Overpaid over UAH 50 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The head of the department of SCP "Kyivteleservice" has been notified of suspicion of official negligence. The company purchased network equipment for 50 million hryvnias more than its market value.

Overpaid over UAH 50 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

An official of the SCP "Kyivteleservice" was notified of suspicion of overpaying more than 50 million hryvnias for network equipment. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv notified the head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion of official negligence during the procurement of network equipment for the Internet.

- the message says.

It was established that in 2023, SCP "Kyivteleservice", which is subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, and a private enterprise concluded an agreement for the supply of network equipment, as well as its setup, for a total amount of 172 million hryvnias.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that at the same time, the suspect, who heads the tender committee, did not properly organize the study of average market prices for relevant goods, as a result of which the equipment was purchased at inflated prices.

Thus, the supplier was paid more than 50 million hryvnias more than the market value of this equipment. Thus, the capital's budget suffered losses for this amount

- informs the OGP.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to the state interests protected by law.

Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice7/10/25, 6:09 PM • 2674 views

Addition

SCP "Kyivteleservice" and its officials have repeatedly attracted the attention of law enforcement officers. Thus, in 2023, the National Police conducted an investigation into the fact of damage to the enterprise amounting to about UAH 14 million.

According to law enforcement officers, this is the amount of money that officials overpaid Softnet Group LLC in 2021 during the development of the LoRaWan wireless network. According to the investigation, the specified company, owned by former Obolonskyi District State Administration head Mykola Tikhonov, sold hardware routers to Kyivteleservice almost three times more expensive than market prices.

Earlier, in 2020, the actions of SCP officials became the subject of an investigation by the Security Service – then it was also about the purchase of equipment and software at inflated prices. The total amount of the contract, which became the subject of investigation by law enforcement officers, exceeded UAH 690 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9