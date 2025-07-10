Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

The head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" has been notified of suspicion. He is suspected of improper performance of official duties during the procurement of communication equipment, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, based on materials from the USR in Kyiv, notified the head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion. He is suspected of improper performance of official duties during the procurement of communication equipment. - the message says.

Details

It was established that in 2023, SCP "Kyivteleservice", which is subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, and a private enterprise concluded an agreement for the supply of communication equipment to provide wireless Internet connections for a total amount of 144 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the head of the department did not properly monitor prices, as a result of which the equipment was purchased at inflated prices. The supplier was paid more than 20.5 million hryvnias above the market value of the equipment, as a result of which the territorial community of Kyiv suffered losses for the specified amount.

The actions of the head of the department are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to state interests protected by law.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with a fine of two hundred and fifty to seven hundred and fifty non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

SCP "Kyivteleservice" and its officials have repeatedly attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. Thus, in 2023, the National Police conducted an investigation into the damage caused to the enterprise in the amount of about UAH 14 million.

According to law enforcement officers, this is the amount of money that officials overpaid to Softnet Group LLC in 2021 during the development of the LoRaWan wireless network. According to the investigation, the said company, owned by the former head of the Obolon District State Administration Mykola Tykhonov, sold hardware routers to "Kyivteleservice" almost three times more expensive than market prices.

Earlier, in 2020, the actions of SCP officials became the subject of an investigation by the Security Service - then it was also about the purchase of equipment and software at inflated prices. The total amount of the contract, which became the subject of investigation by law enforcement officers, exceeded UAH 690 million.