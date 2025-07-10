Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 718 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28476 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45127 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 26033 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 26080 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26810 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41466 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25789 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30157 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 81956 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
40%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 31649 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 37709 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47327 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 20020 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15048 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15342 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28484 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45135 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47626 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 81963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 151379 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 280146 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 458604 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 286848 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 394928 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The head of the Kyivteleservice SKP department has been notified of suspicion of official negligence. Due to improper price monitoring, internet equipment was purchased for UAH 20.5 million more than its market value.

Overpaid more than UAH 20.5 million for wireless Internet equipment: Kyivteleservice official received suspicion notice

The head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" has been notified of suspicion. He is suspected of improper performance of official duties during the procurement of communication equipment, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, based on materials from the USR in Kyiv, notified the head of the department of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion. He is suspected of improper performance of official duties during the procurement of communication equipment.

- the message says.

Details

It was established that in 2023, SCP "Kyivteleservice", which is subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, and a private enterprise concluded an agreement for the supply of communication equipment to provide wireless Internet connections for a total amount of 144 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the head of the department did not properly monitor prices, as a result of which the equipment was purchased at inflated prices. The supplier was paid more than 20.5 million hryvnias above the market value of the equipment, as a result of which the territorial community of Kyiv suffered losses for the specified amount.

Deputy General Director of KP "Informatyka" received a suspicion: overpaid 2.1 million hryvnias for computer equipment10.07.25, 15:47 • 1686 views

The actions of the head of the department are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to state interests protected by law.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with a fine of two hundred and fifty to seven hundred and fifty non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

The director of the Kyiv City State Administration's transport department, Kandibor, was notified of suspicion due to the destruction of the metro's "blue line" tunnel10.07.25, 13:39 • 1286 views

Let's add

SCP "Kyivteleservice" and its officials have repeatedly attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. Thus, in 2023, the National Police conducted an investigation into the damage caused to the enterprise in the amount of about UAH 14 million.

According to law enforcement officers, this is the amount of money that officials overpaid to Softnet Group LLC in 2021 during the development of the LoRaWan wireless network. According to the investigation, the said company, owned by the former head of the Obolon District State Administration Mykola Tykhonov, sold hardware routers to "Kyivteleservice" almost three times more expensive than market prices.

Earlier, in 2020, the actions of SCP officials became the subject of an investigation by the Security Service - then it was also about the purchase of equipment and software at inflated prices. The total amount of the contract, which became the subject of investigation by law enforcement officers, exceeded UAH 690 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9