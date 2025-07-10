$41.770.07
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Deputy General Director of KP "Informatyka" received a suspicion: overpaid 2.1 million hryvnias for computer equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 246 views

The municipal enterprise purchased computer equipment at inflated prices, causing over 2.1 million hryvnias in damages to the community.

Deputy General Director of KP "Informatyka" received a suspicion: overpaid 2.1 million hryvnias for computer equipment

Prosecutors reported suspicion of official negligence to the deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" of the Kyiv City Council Department. According to the investigation, the communal enterprise purchased computer equipment at inflated prices, which caused more than 2.1 million hryvnias in damages to the community. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, it is likely about Deputy General Director Ihor Buriak.

Prosecutors of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to the deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" of the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration). He is suspected of official negligence, as a result of which the territorial community suffered damages of 2.1 million hryvnias.

- the OGP statement says. 

As reported, the suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Official negligence).  

The examination confirmed that the communal enterprise purchased computer equipment at prices higher than market prices, which caused more than 2.1 million hryvnias in damages to the territorial community of Kyiv.

Currently, the prosecutor's office, as the prosecution, has prepared a motion to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect and remove him from his position.

- added the prosecutors. 

Under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Solomianskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, with operational support from the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the National Police of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, KP "Informatyka" had already attracted the attention of law enforcement officers. In particular, the police and prosecutor's office reported that an official of the enterprise was exposed for unauthorized dissemination of restricted access information from the "Safe City" system database, which "Informatyka" administers.

In addition, the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) investigated facts of possible embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds by officials of KP "Informatyka" and a number of companies that supplied it with various equipment and software.

This refers to damages caused to the city budget amounting to up to 21 million hryvnias. In particular, BES detectives are convinced that the capital's budget could have lost about 12.7 million as a result of "Informatyka's" cooperation with LLC "Ukrainian Infosystems".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
