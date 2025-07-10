The director of the Kyiv City State Administration's transport department, Kandibor, was notified of suspicion due to the destruction of the metro's "blue line" tunnel

Prosecutors have notified Ruslan Kandybor, the director of the Kyiv City State Administration's Department of Transport Infrastructure, of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the destruction of the metro tunnel between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv, have notified the director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure did not control the work of the capital's enterprises subordinate to him as a manager, and also did not participate in the consideration of issues related to the occurrence of man-made and natural emergencies, which subsequently led to the temporary closure of metro stations.

The official's improper performance of his duties led to the untimely detection of an emergency situation in the subway and the failure to take measures to eliminate them. The closure of metro stations, which resulted in lost profits from passenger transportation and the organization of duplicate ground transport routes, cost the capital's budget 164 million hryvnias. This is the amount of damage caused to the capital's community. - the prosecutor's office indicated.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and suspending him from office is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and operational support of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the National Police of Ukraine, is being carried out by investigators of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

For reference

Ruslan Kandybor was appointed Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council on September 1, 2021, prior to that, he headed the Road Service in Lviv Oblast. At that time, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniutka, sharply criticized Kandybor for ineffective work, in particular, for the fictitious installation of guardrails and meager road repairs.

During his work at the Kyiv City State Administration, petitions repeatedly appeared calling for Kandybor's dismissal. The authors pointed to negligence and incompetence in managing transport infrastructure. Kandybor is also mentioned in the tapes from Denys Komarnytskyi's office, collected by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of the investigation into land corruption in Kyiv.

Recall

In December 2023, a tunnel flooding occurred on the blue line of the capital's subway, between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations. This led to the suspension of train traffic from "Teremky" to "Lybidska". At that time, the Kyiv City State Administration decided to organize passenger transportation by buses that would duplicate the route of the closed metro stations.

According to the results of the conducted examinations, it was established that the operation of the metro tunnel between the stations was improper and did not comply with building codes and regulations. Due to the flooding of the tunnels, the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv in November 2024 notified the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi of suspicion of official negligence.

Later, two more metro officials were notified of suspicion of official negligence. The damage to the city budget is estimated at over UAH 138.5 million, and the metro's lost revenue is almost UAH 26 million.

After a nine-month repair, full train traffic was restored on the "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Teremky" section on September 12, 2024.