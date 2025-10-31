Ballistic Iskander and 107 out of 145 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 145 drones of various types. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 107 enemy UAVs and the missile.
Russia launched a ballistic missile and 145 drones at Ukraine overnight; the missile and 107 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 31 (from 19:00 on October 30), the enemy attacked with 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, 145 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 1 ballistic missile and 107 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country. 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 20 locations.
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy: 11 wounded, including children31.10.25, 07:27 • 2328 views