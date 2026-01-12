$43.080.09
Over UAH 5.5 million in damages: a scheme to embezzle funds during the construction of shelters exposed in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Law enforcement officers exposed the director of a contracting company and a technical supervision engineer who embezzled UAH 5.5 million during the repair of shelters in the Kherson region. The director inflated the cost of works, and the engineer approved unreliable acts.

Over UAH 5.5 million in damages: a scheme to embezzle funds during the construction of shelters exposed in Kherson region
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Kherson region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for the repair and reconstruction of shelters. The director of the contracting company and the technical supervision engineer became involved in the case. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In late 2023, the director of a private construction company entered into agreements with one of the communities in the Kherson district for the major repair of a shelter at a key lyceum. In the project and reporting documentation, he deliberately inflated the scope and cost of works and materials. As a result, over 4 million hryvnias were transferred from the budget, of which more than half a million were obtained illegally

- the post states.

The technical supervision engineer, who was supposed to control the progress and quality of the work, effectively removed himself from inspections and approved acts with inaccurate information without comment. This led to additional budget losses of almost 490 thousand hryvnias.

In 2024, the director of the same company repeated the scheme during the reconstruction of a shelter in one of Kherson's medical facilities. The object was to be used both as a shelter during shelling and as a place for providing medical assistance. The overstatement of work volumes in the documentation allowed for the unjustified receipt of over 5 million hryvnias from the budget.

The total amount of damages in the two criminal proceedings exceeds 5.5 million hryvnias. The director of the contracting company has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale and official forgery (Part 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The technical supervision engineer has been notified of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 - the post reports.

Recall

SAP and NABU uncovered a criminal scheme to embezzle over 102 million hryvnias during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks. Three participants in the scheme, including the former general director of the state enterprise, have been notified of suspicion.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast