Over UAH 5.5 million in damages: a scheme to embezzle funds during the construction of shelters exposed in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for the repair and reconstruction of shelters. The director of the contracting company and the technical supervision engineer became involved in the case. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

In late 2023, the director of a private construction company entered into agreements with one of the communities in the Kherson district for the major repair of a shelter at a key lyceum. In the project and reporting documentation, he deliberately inflated the scope and cost of works and materials. As a result, over 4 million hryvnias were transferred from the budget, of which more than half a million were obtained illegally - the post states.

The technical supervision engineer, who was supposed to control the progress and quality of the work, effectively removed himself from inspections and approved acts with inaccurate information without comment. This led to additional budget losses of almost 490 thousand hryvnias.

In 2024, the director of the same company repeated the scheme during the reconstruction of a shelter in one of Kherson's medical facilities. The object was to be used both as a shelter during shelling and as a place for providing medical assistance. The overstatement of work volumes in the documentation allowed for the unjustified receipt of over 5 million hryvnias from the budget.

The total amount of damages in the two criminal proceedings exceeds 5.5 million hryvnias. The director of the contracting company has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale and official forgery (Part 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The technical supervision engineer has been notified of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post reports.

