Over UAH 30 million in losses on fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - suspicions announced against Ministry of Defense and General Staff officials

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 1390 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 11880 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 39052 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 68680 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 58560 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63211 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59392 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33967 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28344 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26144 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
58%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial IntegrityMarch 4, 04:03 AM • 7486 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 12352 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 14917 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 14645 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7448 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7540 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 7418 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 67350 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 89024 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 87076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 2838 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 25721 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 33775 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 37963 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 46223 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

Over UAH 30 million in losses on fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - suspicions announced against Ministry of Defense and General Staff officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Officials from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff organized a scheme to embezzle fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing losses of over UAH 22 million. In Zhytomyr Oblast, the head of the district's quartering and operational unit is suspected of causing UAH 8.3 million in losses through overpayment of VAT for fuel oil.

Over UAH 30 million in losses on fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - suspicions announced against Ministry of Defense and General Staff officials

As part of the "Unfair Procurement" program, schemes of embezzlement and overpayments for fuel for the Ukrainian army were exposed, causing the state more than UAH 30 million in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv region, according to the investigation, officials of the defense sector organized a scheme for the embezzlement of gasoline and diesel fuel by forging documents and forming a fictitious need for fuel.

Suspicions have been reported to four members of the group under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 410, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Among them are former heads of units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the fuel and lubricants service of a military unit, and the head of a refueling point.

- the message says.

The investigation established that in 2022–2025, officials entered false data into the plans for ensuring combat training of the unit, which was not actually carried out. Based on these documents, fuel and lubricants were allocated without grounds, which were only formally accounted for.

For this purpose, fictitious invoices and reports on the movement of property were drawn up. Subsequently, the fuel was sold to third parties, distributing the profit among themselves.

As a result, 133 tons of gasoline and over 364 tons of diesel fuel worth UAH 22 million were embezzled.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff were detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Materials regarding another participant were separated into a separate proceeding. A petition for the election of preventive measures was sent to the court.

Also in Zhytomyr region, the head of the quartering and operational unit of the district was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, in 2024-2025 did not ensure proper control during the conclusion and execution of contracts for the supply of fuel oil for military units. Despite the established zero VAT rate for defense procurement, the supply was paid with the inclusion of a 20% tax, which caused an excessive transfer of UAH 8.3 million. A preventive measure was applied to the suspect.

For reference

During 2026, under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Offices in the field of defense, in 29 criminal proceedings, 54 persons were notified of suspicion of abuses or official negligence during defense procurement. The total established amount of damages is UAH 3 billion 431 million 702 thousand.

In Kyiv Oblast, the head of one of the district TCC and SP departments was detained for extorting $4,00003.03.26, 18:22 • 5474 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine