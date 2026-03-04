Over UAH 30 million in losses on fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - suspicions announced against Ministry of Defense and General Staff officials

As part of the "Unfair Procurement" program, schemes of embezzlement and overpayments for fuel for the Ukrainian army were exposed, causing the state more than UAH 30 million in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv region, according to the investigation, officials of the defense sector organized a scheme for the embezzlement of gasoline and diesel fuel by forging documents and forming a fictitious need for fuel.

Suspicions have been reported to four members of the group under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 410, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Among them are former heads of units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the fuel and lubricants service of a military unit, and the head of a refueling point. - the message says.

The investigation established that in 2022–2025, officials entered false data into the plans for ensuring combat training of the unit, which was not actually carried out. Based on these documents, fuel and lubricants were allocated without grounds, which were only formally accounted for.

For this purpose, fictitious invoices and reports on the movement of property were drawn up. Subsequently, the fuel was sold to third parties, distributing the profit among themselves.

As a result, 133 tons of gasoline and over 364 tons of diesel fuel worth UAH 22 million were embezzled.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff were detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Materials regarding another participant were separated into a separate proceeding. A petition for the election of preventive measures was sent to the court.

Also in Zhytomyr region, the head of the quartering and operational unit of the district was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, in 2024-2025 did not ensure proper control during the conclusion and execution of contracts for the supply of fuel oil for military units. Despite the established zero VAT rate for defense procurement, the supply was paid with the inclusion of a 20% tax, which caused an excessive transfer of UAH 8.3 million. A preventive measure was applied to the suspect.

For reference

During 2026, under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Offices in the field of defense, in 29 criminal proceedings, 54 persons were notified of suspicion of abuses or official negligence during defense procurement. The total established amount of damages is UAH 3 billion 431 million 702 thousand.

