Over UAH 2.6 billion confiscated from the online casino "Pin-Up" has been transferred to the state budget - Prosecutor General's Office

The Office of the Prosecutor General ensured the transfer of over 2.6 billion hryvnias of seized assets of the online casino "Pin-Up" to the state budget of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has ensured the transfer of seized assets of the online casino "Pin-Up" to state ownership. - states the message from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that within the framework of special confiscation, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine returned 2.6 billion hryvnias to the state budget.

Today, in execution of the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv regarding the application of special confiscation to LLC "Ukr Game Technology", which has entered into legal force, ARMA and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine transferred 2.6 billion UAH to the state budget of Ukraine within the framework of special confiscation. - it is stated in the message.

It is also reported that prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General proved the guilt of the director of this casino in court. By the verdict of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, he was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with a probation period of 3 years, and special confiscation of the funds of the company he headed was applied.

Recall

The State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which is responsible for implementing state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, annulled the license of the Russian casino "Pin-Up" to operate in Ukraine.

Eradicating casinos with a Russian trace is one of PlayCity's priority tasks. Before the launch of the state agency, decisions on issuing licenses were made by a person – this was one of the most corrupt stages in the gambling sector. PlayCity automates the process to eliminate the human factor and make the sector transparent and controlled. PlayCity is already showing real changes in the industry and setting clear rules of the game – the agency has annulled the license of the Russian casino PIN-UP to operate in Ukraine. - the message says.

Tetiana Sapyan, communications advisor to the State Bureau of Investigation, reported that the director of the online casino "Pin-Up", suspected of laundering Russian money, was taken into custody.

"As of today, in addition to the announced suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, a preventive measure has already been chosen for the director of this company – this is detention, without the alternative of bail," Sapyan said.

70 searches and 12 suspicions: a large-scale network of underground casinos exposed in Kyiv