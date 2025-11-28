Over two hundred battles on the front line per day, a quarter of them near Pokrovsk - General Staff

$42.190.11
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 10439 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 9158 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 24311 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
09:41 AM • 18560 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 17133 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 30872 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19215 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17389 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 15002 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 8516 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 30872 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Over two hundred battles on the front line per day, a quarter of them near Pokrovsk - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 230 combat engagements per day, 54 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is actively assaulting the positions of Ukrainian defenders, especially near Pokrovsk and Lyman.

Over two hundred battles on the front line per day, a quarter of them near Pokrovsk - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary that approximately 230 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The enemy is actively storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders, most often near Pokrovsk and in the Lyman direction, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, Russian troops continue to shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, including Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Senkivka, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda. In the Northern and Southern Slobozhansky directions, Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks, despite intense air strikes and more than a hundred shellings, including MLRS strikes.

Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"27.11.25, 23:41 • 12197 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made eight attempts to break through near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kruhliakivka. Some of the battles are still ongoing. In the Lyman direction, the situation remains the most tense – during the day, the Russians attacked 32 times, and more than two dozen engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back assaults in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, where a total of more than 30 attacks have been repelled. On the Pokrovsk front, the enemy carried out 54 assaults, some of which are still ongoing.

In the southern sectors of the front – Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv – Ukrainian soldiers stopped dozens of enemy offensives, despite air strikes and attempts to advance deep into the defense. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to attack twice in the area of the Antonivsky bridge, but unsuccessfully.

General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities28.11.25, 11:41 • 18559 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Sevastopol
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk