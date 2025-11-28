Over two hundred battles on the front line per day, a quarter of them near Pokrovsk - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary that approximately 230 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The enemy is actively storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders, most often near Pokrovsk and in the Lyman direction, writes UNN.

According to the military, Russian troops continue to shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, including Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Senkivka, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda. In the Northern and Southern Slobozhansky directions, Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks, despite intense air strikes and more than a hundred shellings, including MLRS strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made eight attempts to break through near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kruhliakivka. Some of the battles are still ongoing. In the Lyman direction, the situation remains the most tense – during the day, the Russians attacked 32 times, and more than two dozen engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back assaults in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, where a total of more than 30 attacks have been repelled. On the Pokrovsk front, the enemy carried out 54 assaults, some of which are still ongoing.

In the southern sectors of the front – Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv – Ukrainian soldiers stopped dozens of enemy offensives, despite air strikes and attempts to advance deep into the defense. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to attack twice in the area of the Antonivsky bridge, but unsuccessfully.

