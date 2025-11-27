Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"

Russians are using recreation centers in temporarily occupied Sevastopol to disguise their units. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents are recording a sharp increase in activity in the area of the military recreation center "Sevastopol". This complex, which was previously intended for the recreation and rehabilitation of servicemen, has now been transformed by the occupiers into a disguised military command center.

The base premises house a military unit consisting of military analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers. Most of them move around in civilian clothes so that the facility looks like an ordinary recreation home and does not attract undue attention. - the report says.

It is indicated that the fact was confirmed by partisan observations in Sevastopol.

"The occupiers cynically hide behind an object that was supposed to serve for the treatment and recovery of their soldiers, but in reality, they turned it into a headquarters. This is further proof that they are frantically looking for any way to hide key control nodes," ATESH added.

Recall

Last month, ATESH partisans discovered a Shahed launch site near Sevastopol.

