06:30 PM • 9064 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 12074 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 21273 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 28272 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 18581 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 26326 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 20463 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13579 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17229 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12178 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Russia uses the "Sevastopol" recreation center to disguise military units, stationing analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers there. Most of them move around in civilian clothes to make the facility look like an ordinary holiday home.

Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"

Russians are using recreation centers in temporarily occupied Sevastopol to disguise their units. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents are recording a sharp increase in activity in the area of the military recreation center "Sevastopol". This complex, which was previously intended for the recreation and rehabilitation of servicemen, has now been transformed by the occupiers into a disguised military command center.

The base premises house a military unit consisting of military analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers. Most of them move around in civilian clothes so that the facility looks like an ordinary recreation home and does not attract undue attention.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the fact was confirmed by partisan observations in Sevastopol.

"The occupiers cynically hide behind an object that was supposed to serve for the treatment and recovery of their soldiers, but in reality, they turned it into a headquarters. This is further proof that they are frantically looking for any way to hide key control nodes," ATESH added.

Recall

Last month, ATESH partisans discovered a Shahed launch site near Sevastopol.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sevastopol