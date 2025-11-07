ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Over the past year of defending the Pokrovsk direction, "Alpha" special forces eliminated 9,500 Russian troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in and around Pokrovsk. Over a year of defending this direction, the "Alpha" special forces unit eliminated approximately 9,500 occupiers.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9,500 occupiers. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

It is noted that special forces of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine are systematically destroying Russian troops in Pokrovsk and its surroundings.

Over the past year of defending this direction, our soldiers have "eliminated" 9.5 thousand enemy personnel, and also destroyed and damaged:  

  • 255 tanks
    • 433 armored combat vehicles
      • 343 artillery systems and MLRS
        • 78 air defense systems
          • 12 electronic warfare/electronic intelligence systems
            • 4,553 vehicles
              • 3,824 enemy positions and fortifications
                • 65 ammunition and fuel depots

                  Recall

                  On Wednesday, November 5, the Russian army conducted 100 assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction, indicating a sharp increase in the intensity of fighting and an attempt by the enemy to accelerate its advance, despite significant losses. This is one of the highest activity indicators for 2025, second only to two days in May.

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  War in Ukraine
                  War in Ukraine
                  Skirmishes
                  Pokrovsk
                  Security Service of Ukraine