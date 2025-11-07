Over the past year of defending the Pokrovsk direction, "Alpha" special forces eliminated 9,500 Russian troops

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9,500 occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

It is noted that special forces of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine are systematically destroying Russian troops in Pokrovsk and its surroundings.

Over the past year of defending this direction, our soldiers have "eliminated" 9.5 thousand enemy personnel, and also destroyed and damaged:

255 tanks

433 armored combat vehicles

343 artillery systems and MLRS

78 air defense systems

12 electronic warfare/electronic intelligence systems

4,553 vehicles

3,824 enemy positions and fortifications

65 ammunition and fuel depots

Recall

On Wednesday, November 5, the Russian army conducted 100 assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction, indicating a sharp increase in the intensity of fighting and an attempt by the enemy to accelerate its advance, despite significant losses. This is one of the highest activity indicators for 2025, second only to two days in May.

Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk – we continue to destroy the occupier, there are necessary results