Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times

86,795 newborns in Ukraine and 249,002 deaths — such is the life and death statistics for the first half of 2025, published by the Ministry of Justice. Currently, for every baby, there are 3 deaths, and this situation has remained unchanged for the past 5 years. Most births occur in the capital, while most deaths are in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Opendatabot, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that 86,795 babies were born in the first half of the year.

It can be noted that the birth rate during the war has stabilized — as it is almost the same as for the corresponding period last year. Then, in the first half of the year, 87,655 little citizens came into the world. - the report says.

However, the overall trend is disappointing: over ten years, the birth rate has decreased by 2.2 times. If in 2016, on average, 32,000 babies were born per month, this year it is only 14,000.

Most babies traditionally appear in Kyiv — 9,947 or 12% of the total number of newborns. Lviv region follows with 8,282 (10%) babies. Dnipropetrovsk region closes the top three with 6,670 (8%).

In some regions of the country, despite the war, there is even a small increase in the birth rate. Kyiv region leads with +6% per year, Lviv region with +5%, and Volyn with +6%.

Overall, a small increase is observed in 7 regions of the country.

At the same time, in regions close to the front line, fewer children are expected to be born. In Donetsk region, the birth rate decreased by almost half (-47%) over the year, in Kherson region by 11%, and in Chernihiv region by 10%.

Traditionally, most boys are born — 51%.

At the same time, 249,002 people died in Ukraine in the first half of the year. The situation has hardly changed over the year. Currently, for every newborn, there are three deaths. This indicator has remained unchanged for the past 5 years. Thus, the country's population decreases by more than 300,000 annually.

For comparison, in 2016, there were 2 deaths for every 1 baby.

Every ninth person in Ukraine dies in Dnipropetrovsk region — 27,120 deaths, which is consistently the highest indicator in Ukraine. Among the anti-leaders are Kyiv with 18,114 deaths and Kharkiv region with 17,694 deaths, as noted by Opendatabot.

Recall

Over four years, the number of newborns in Ukraine fell by almost 100,000. Experts are already calling the situation critical.