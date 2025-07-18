Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
11:37 AM • 644 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 37887 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
07:05 AM • 72412 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 75803 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 267365 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 175372 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 140120 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 135994 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113877 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512968 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.3m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 85386 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 96240 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 65723 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 42061 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 33529 views
Publications
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 37933 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 267395 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 201014 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 211220 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 393785 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 78614 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 88435 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 203292 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 262937 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 274906 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2600 views

In the first half of 2025, 86,795 infants were born in Ukraine, while 249,002 people died. For every newborn, there are three deaths, which has been a constant indicator over the past 5 years.

Over ten years, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 2.2 times

86,795 newborns in Ukraine and 249,002 deaths — such is the life and death statistics for the first half of 2025, published by the Ministry of Justice. Currently, for every baby, there are 3 deaths, and this situation has remained unchanged for the past 5 years. Most births occur in the capital, while most deaths are in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Opendatabot, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that 86,795 babies were born in the first half of the year.

It can be noted that the birth rate during the war has stabilized — as it is almost the same as for the corresponding period last year. Then, in the first half of the year, 87,655 little citizens came into the world.

 - the report says.

However, the overall trend is disappointing: over ten years, the birth rate has decreased by 2.2 times. If in 2016, on average, 32,000 babies were born per month, this year it is only 14,000.

Most babies traditionally appear in Kyiv — 9,947 or 12% of the total number of newborns. Lviv region follows with 8,282 (10%) babies. Dnipropetrovsk region closes the top three with 6,670 (8%).

In some regions of the country, despite the war, there is even a small increase in the birth rate. Kyiv region leads with +6% per year, Lviv region with +5%, and Volyn with +6%.

Overall, a small increase is observed in 7 regions of the country.

At the same time, in regions close to the front line, fewer children are expected to be born. In Donetsk region, the birth rate decreased by almost half (-47%) over the year, in Kherson region by 11%, and in Chernihiv region by 10%.

Traditionally, most boys are born — 51%.

At the same time, 249,002 people died in Ukraine in the first half of the year. The situation has hardly changed over the year. Currently, for every newborn, there are three deaths. This indicator has remained unchanged for the past 5 years. Thus, the country's population decreases by more than 300,000 annually.

For comparison, in 2016, there were 2 deaths for every 1 baby.

Every ninth person in Ukraine dies in Dnipropetrovsk region — 27,120 deaths, which is consistently the highest indicator in Ukraine. Among the anti-leaders are Kyiv with 18,114 deaths and Kharkiv region with 17,694 deaths, as noted by Opendatabot.

Recall

Over four years, the number of newborns in Ukraine fell by almost 100,000. Experts are already calling the situation critical.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyHealth
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9