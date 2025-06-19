Over a quarter of battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, there were 163 battles on the front line, the hottest being the Pokrovsk, North Sloboda, and Kursk, Novopavlivka directions, which together accounted for more than half of the battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning briefing, showing a map of combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 163 combat clashes were recorded during the past day - the General Staff reported.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 40 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 58 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 3269 kamikaze drones were used for strikes, and 5111 shelling attacks were carried out on our troops' positions and settlements, including 99 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, and one enemy command post," the briefing stated.

Situation by directions

On the North Sloboda and Kursk directions, there were 29 combat clashes over the past day. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropped 19 guided bombs, and carried out 205 artillery shelling attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Sloboda direction, the enemy stormed our units' positions 8 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk direction, there were two enemy attacks during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekovka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske settlements, and in the direction of Shandryholove and Karpivka.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice in the Hryhorivka area.

On the Kramatorsk direction, 15 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka and Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Lyubymivka, Myrne, Promin, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka settlements, and in the direction of Novopidhirne, Poltavka, Popove Yar.

On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 20 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Veseloe, Myrnoe, Vilnoe, Novoselki, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenka.

On the Huliaypole direction, Defense forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovsk direction, no combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff