AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 8570 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 32158 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 31838 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 79667 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 69425 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 78083 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 68372 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 113782 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55425 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62325 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of UkraineJune 18, 08:27 PM • 10406 views
European diplomats will hold talks with Iran on the nuclear program in Geneva - ReutersJune 18, 09:08 PM • 2572 views
Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJJune 18, 10:03 PM • 5872 views
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv12:08 AM • 11503 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July02:52 AM • 17151 views
Publications
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 8570 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 65273 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 110111 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 113782 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 210369 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 124503 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 178600 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 187821 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 245073 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119530 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1080 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded one million people.

AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1080 of their military personnel, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1008240 (+1080) eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10951 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22853 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29328 (+63)
          • MLRS ‒ 1420 (0)
            • Air defense systems ‒ 1187 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 41229 (+64)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3369 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tank trucks ‒ 52420 (+108)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3918 (+2)

                              Data is being clarified.

                              Recall

                              The Ukrainian electronic warfare system Lima demonstrates better results than Russian and Western counterparts in intercepting guided aerial bombs used by the RF. 

                              AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction18.06.25, 23:44 • 2454 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9