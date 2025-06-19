AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1080 of their military personnel, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1008240 (+1080) eliminated

tanks ‒ 10951 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22853 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 29328 (+63)

MLRS ‒ 1420 (0)

Air defense systems ‒ 1187 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 41229 (+64)

cruise missiles ‒ 3369 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tank trucks ‒ 52420 (+108)

special equipment ‒ 3918 (+2)

Data is being clarified.

Recall

The Ukrainian electronic warfare system Lima demonstrates better results than Russian and Western counterparts in intercepting guided aerial bombs used by the RF.

AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction