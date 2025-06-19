AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day on June 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 136 attacks by Russian occupation forces. The enemy carried out massive air and artillery strikes in various directions of the front. The most intense situation remains in the Pokrovske direction. This was reported in the evening summary as of June 18, 2025, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, there have been 136 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The Russian invaders carried out 32 air strikes, dropping 43 guided bombs. In addition, they used 982 kamikaze drones and conducted 3634 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and settlements. - the report states.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Situation by Direction

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there were 28 combat engagements with Russian invaders, one of which is ongoing. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and conducted 192 artillery shelling attacks, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked eight times in the South Slobozhanshchyna direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke, and also carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lobanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two offensive attempts in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zagryzove – they were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assaults in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Shandryholove and Karpivka. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to assault the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka and Novospasske. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 40 times in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrне, Promin, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiyivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne, Poltavka, Popiv Yar. Our defenders repelled 36 assaults, and another four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 184 occupiers were neutralized, 95 of whom were irretrievable losses. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, eight antennas and a repeater, eight motorcycles, one electronic warfare station, ten vehicles, four satellite communication terminals, and 34 unmanned aerial vehicles. Furthermore, one multi-purpose lightly armored transporter, one motorcycle, and two enemy firing positions were hit. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Veselyi, Myrne, Vilne, Novoselivka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Novodariivka and Olhivka.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka, and additionally, the enemy carried out air strikes on Hulyaypole, Uspenivka, and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

In the Dniprovske direction, an air strike was carried out on the settlement of Lviv.

Ukraine maintains leadership in multiple and FPV drones, but Russia leads in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing analogues with a large operational radius.

