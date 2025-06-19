AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 18833 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 53406 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 47965 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 58868 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 53990 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96234 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 52603 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61643 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 154173 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67134 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubbleJune 18, 12:54 PM • 57944 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 95672 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 50527 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times05:56 PM • 11597 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"07:23 PM • 7452 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 50553 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 95700 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96234 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 197543 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 422291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Kaya Kallas
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 117643 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 172518 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 182154 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 239740 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119383 views
Actual
The Times
Instagram
Google Play
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Since the beginning of the day on June 18, the AFU have repelled 136 Russian attacks, the enemy carried out 32 airstrikes. The most tense situation persists in the Pokrovsk direction, where 36 assaults were repelled.

AFU repelled 136 Russian attacks, the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day on June 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 136 attacks by Russian occupation forces. The enemy carried out massive air and artillery strikes in various directions of the front. The most intense situation remains in the Pokrovske direction. This was reported in the evening summary as of June 18, 2025, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, there have been 136 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front. 

The Russian invaders carried out 32 air strikes, dropping 43 guided bombs. In addition, they used 982 kamikaze drones and conducted 3634 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report states.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Situation by Direction

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there were 28 combat engagements with Russian invaders, one of which is ongoing. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and conducted 192 artillery shelling attacks, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked eight times in the South Slobozhanshchyna direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke, and also carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lobanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two offensive attempts in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zagryzove – they were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assaults in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Shandryholove and Karpivka. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to assault the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka and Novospasske. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 40 times in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrне, Promin, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiyivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne, Poltavka, Popiv Yar. Our defenders repelled 36 assaults, and another four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 184 occupiers were neutralized, 95 of whom were irretrievable losses. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, eight antennas and a repeater, eight motorcycles, one electronic warfare station, ten vehicles, four satellite communication terminals, and 34 unmanned aerial vehicles. Furthermore, one multi-purpose lightly armored transporter, one motorcycle, and two enemy firing positions were hit.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Veselyi, Myrne, Vilne, Novoselivka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Novodariivka and Olhivka.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka, and additionally, the enemy carried out air strikes on Hulyaypole, Uspenivka, and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

In the Dniprovske direction, an air strike was carried out on the settlement of Lviv.

Recall

Ukraine maintains leadership in multiple and FPV drones, but Russia leads in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing analogues with a large operational radius.

Demchenko on the active phase of joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus: the risk for Ukraine may increase18.06.25, 11:56 • 3496 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9