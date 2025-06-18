$41.530.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Demchenko on the active phase of joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus: the risk for Ukraine may increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

During the active phase of joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus in September, the risk for Ukraine may increase. A strike group has not yet been recorded, but Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation.

Demchenko on the active phase of joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus: the risk for Ukraine may increase

During the active phase of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, which are scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase. Currently, there is no record of the creation of a strike group in Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a press conference, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The border with Belarus is very different from the section of the border with Russia. There are no unusual situations directly on the border line at the moment. There is also no record of the creation of any strike group that would be located on the territory of Belarus in the direction of our border, which would be formed or would be formed, and which would currently pose a threat to our country.

- said Demchenko.

Demchenko noted that Ukraine is monitoring the announced joint exercises between Belarus and Russia.

The active phase is planned for September. At this time, of course, the risk to our country may increase. Here, it is also necessary to take into account the number of forces that Russia will be able to involve on the territory of Belarus in order to involve them in joint exercises. This is the task of intelligence units, which are currently monitoring the situation and will continue to do so in the future in order to respond in a timely manner to any challenges that may face Ukraine in this area.

- said Demchenko.

According to him, Ukraine continues to increase its defense capabilities directly along the border and in the border area in terms of fortification.

Addition

Demchenko stated earlier that Ukraine actively monitors the announced joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus.

In May, the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin stated that Belarus would move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders to the interior of the country "to reduce tension" in the region, and a decision was made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", which will take place in Belarus, are scheduled for September. They are expected to involve about 13,000 people. The deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin, stated on June 11 that the summer exercises of the Russian Federation in Belarus could turn into an offensive on Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr,  Rivne or Chernihiv  region. He stated that such a threat should also be kept in mind, although they have not yet decided whether to make this attempt.

On June 11, AviVector analysts stated that in June 2025, Russian transport aviation began flights to Belarusian airfields in connection with the planned Russian-Belarusian exercises "West 2025" in the fall of this year.  In April, President Zelenskyy stated that this summer Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus, under the guise of military exercises. This is usually how her new attacks begin. 

The President emphasized that countries bordering the Russian Federation should be ready for any events.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
