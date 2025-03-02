Over 70 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: high activity in the Pokrovske and Toretsk sectors - General Staff
Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place, with the most intense activity in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors. The enemy launched air strikes on several localities, and Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attacks.
Ukrainian border towns and villages continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 invaders' attacks.
Update as of 16.00 on 02.03.2025 on the Russian invasion.
Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements took place in the frontline.
In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyno.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' defensive positions 12 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Six firefights are still ongoing.
According to the General Staff, the enemy's high activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector, where clashes of varying intensity started 13 times on March 2.
It is stated that Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The settlements of Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Leontovychi were hit by air strikes.
In the Gulyaypillia direction:
The aggressor conducted air strikes in the areas of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne and Pryiutne. In addition, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack near Pryvilne.
Combat continues in the Orikhivsk sector near Nesterianka
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy stormed our defenders' positions twice, and one firefight is currently underway.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv and Siverskyi sectors.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 invaders' attacks, and eight more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes using 17 guided bombs.
The General Staff also reports that border towns and villages continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling .
Today, the towns of Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region and Hirky, Korenok, Petrushivka in Sumy region were affected. Liutivka, Kharkiv region, came under air strikes.
Over the last day, 83 combat engagements took place, with the highest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 21 breakthrough attempts. The enemy actively used aviation with UAVs in various parts of the frontline.
