Occupants' attack on a passenger bus in Kherson: the number of victims has increased to 10
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a bus #47, killing a 53-year-old woman. Of the 10 wounded, four are in serious condition.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.
An enemy drone attack took place on the afternoon of March 2, 2025, around 12:30 on Universytetska Street in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a bus of route 47. According to preliminary data, it was about According to preliminary data, there is a dead man and 6 wounded.
A 53-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy drone attack on a shuttle bus in Dniprovsky district.
There was also information that men aged 56 and 72 and a 66-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and are being examined.
Later it was added that the 64-year-old man was in serious condition.
He suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, arm and legs.
The woman's condition is moderate. She has mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. The victim will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.
New data on the victims:
The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 61-year-old woman sustained severe injuries as a result of an enemy drone attack on a minibus.
Regarding three more victims of an enemy drone:
Two women, aged 69 and 73, and a 58-year-old man turned to the hospital on their own. They have mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Doctors are currently examining them.
The number of wounded as a result of another racist terrorist attack has increased to 10, 4 of them in serious condition, Mrochko summarized.
UNN reported that in the Korabelny district of Kherson , an enemy drone attacked a shuttle bus with passengers. As a result of the attack, 9 people were injured and one man was killed.