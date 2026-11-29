Since the beginning of the day on November 29, 136 combat engagements have taken place on the front, Russian forces have used 5,258 kamikaze drones, and among the specified areas, Ukrainian defenders repelled the most attacks in the Pokrovsk area. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a situation update as of 22:00, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched 54 airstrikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 1,750 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Pokrovsk area, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks; 13 combat engagements were recorded in the Kostiantynivka area, 5 in the Sloviansk area, 4 in the Huliaipole area, and 3 in the Lyman area.

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In the Southern Slobozhanskyi area, the occupiers attacked twice; 1 attack was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk areas.

Occupier losses in the Pokrovsk area

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 34 occupiers and wounded 8 more. They also destroyed 5 vehicles and 6 pieces of special equipment, an electronic warfare system, a UAV command post, and 2 enemy shelters.

In addition, 6 vehicles, 2 drone command posts, 29 shelters, and an enemy ammunition depot were damaged. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed or suppressed 192 enemy drones of various types.

Russian forces carried out no offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro areas.

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