Over 30 billion hryvnias into the land: how Ukrainians invested in the agricultural land market over four years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Over four years of the open land market, Ukrainians have invested over 30 billion hryvnias, concluding 339,644 deals and selling over 636,000 hectares. The average cost per hectare has increased by 60% to 60.7 thousand UAH.

In the four years since the opening of the agricultural land market, Ukrainians have already invested over 30 billion hryvnias in land. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

It is noted that in total during this time, 339,644 purchase and sale agreements were concluded, and over 636 thousand hectares were sold. At the same time, the average cost of one hectare increased by 60% — to 60.7 thousand UAH.

The first months after the market opened were quite active.

Thus, in July 2021, more than 2 thousand agreements were concluded, and the average price per hectare reached 95.7 thousand UAH. Gradually, the excitement subsided: the number of agreements increased, and the average price fell. With the beginning of the full-scale war, the market practically stopped, and fully stabilized only in 2023

- the report says.

Currently, the most expensive land is in:

  • Ivano-Frankivsk region — 126.6 thousand UAH/ha;
    • Lviv region — 118.3 thousand UAH/ha;
      • Kyiv region — 89.4 thousand UAH/ha;
        • Ternopil region — 86.9 thousand UAH/ha;
          • Dnipropetrovsk region — 73.9 thousand UAH/ha.

            This year, land is most actively purchased in Poltava region (5.4 thousand agreements), Vinnytsia region (5.4 thousand) and Kyiv region (4.7 thousand).

            Recall

            Earlier, in an exclusive comment to UNN, People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Nina Yuzhanina spoke about the failure of the project "Land Bank" – in Ukraine, some lands are idle, and the budget loses millions.

            Yana Sokolivska

