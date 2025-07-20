$41.870.00
Over 30 assaults in Donetsk region, enemy tried to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported over 30 assaults in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian military personnel. In the Pokrovsk direction, 17 attempts by the occupiers to push back the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded, 14 of which were repelled.

Over 30 assaults in Donetsk region, enemy tried to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

At the same time, in a number of directions related to the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy did not conduct assault operations. As of 4:00 p.m., an attack was ongoing in the South Slobozhansky direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, today the communities of the settlements of Yizdetske, Popivka, Bratenytsia, Chernatske, Bunyakine, Malushyne, Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza, Maryine of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

According to data as of 4:00 p.m., Russian occupiers made 17 attempts to push back Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers' attempts to push back our soldiers concerned the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd.

The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 14 attacks, the report said during the day.

According to the General Staff:

In the Toretsk direction, the defenders of Ukraine repelled five enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk and in the direction of Katerynivka. As of 4:00 p.m., two combat engagements were still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Vyyimka and Hryhorivka.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were nine enemy attacks today, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out 5 airstrikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 111 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- informs the General Staff.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the attack of Russian invaders in the Vovchansk area continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by Russian occupiers in the Kіndrashivka area and in the direction of Kupyansk.

The report also states that:

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temirivka and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct assault operations, but carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Plavni, Prymorske and OdradoKamyanka.

Recall

Over the past day, July 19, the Defense Forces eliminated 1040 Russian invaders, bringing the total enemy losses to 1,041,990 people. Also, 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles and 52 artillery systems were destroyed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

