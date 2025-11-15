Over 250 attacks per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel the most powerful Russian assaults near Pokrovsk (maps)

Over the past day, November 14, 265 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. The Defense Forces repelled most of the Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 08:00, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 23 missiles, and 52 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4239 shellings, 169 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4863 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Berezivka, Kharkiv region; Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Ternuvate, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region - the report says.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 199 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction yesterday, 11 combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Myrny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 107 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, Filiia, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Yablukove, and towards Zelenyi Hai and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,000 personnel. The enemy also lost six tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 490 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 missiles, two units of special equipment, and 90 units of automotive equipment.

