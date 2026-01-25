$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 13860 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 27964 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 25591 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 34870 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 34961 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46797 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43727 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35090 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29399 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 69656 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Over 1000 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

On January 24, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 847 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.01.26 amount to 1,234,040 people.

Over 1000 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day

On January 24, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 847 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1234040 (+1020) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11605 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23950 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36612 (+32)
          • MLRS ‒ 1624 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1286 (+3)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 114896 (+847)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (+15)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 75759 (+115)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4050 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, the advance of the Russians slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and a cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11862 views

