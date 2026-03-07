$43.810.0950.900.07
05:01 AM • 4386 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 14381 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 23036 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39695 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47328 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39171 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64267 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28450 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25788 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24210 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 14128 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 14889 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 32905 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 29318 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 30928 views
Over 1,000 occupiers eliminated by Defense Forces in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

1010 occupiers and 44 artillery systems eliminated in a day. Total enemy losses reached 1,272,360 personnel, and 170 units of automotive equipment were also destroyed.

Over 1,000 occupiers eliminated by Defense Forces in a day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian troop losses as of the morning of March 7, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,010 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,272,360 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces showed particular activity in counter-battery warfare and clearing the sky. Over the past day, 44 artillery systems and a large number of operational-tactical level UAVs - 1868 units - were destroyed. The occupiers' vehicle fleet also decreased by 170 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers.

Equipment loss statistics for the day:

  • Tanks: +3 (total 11,737)
    • AFVs: +3 (total 24,151)
      • Artillery: +44 (total 38,004)
        • UAVs: +1,868 (total 161,858)
          • Air Defense: +2 (total 1,322)
            • Vehicles: +170 (total 81,812)

              The data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities along the entire front line remains high.

