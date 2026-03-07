Over 1,000 occupiers eliminated by Defense Forces in a day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian troop losses as of the morning of March 7, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,010 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,272,360 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces showed particular activity in counter-battery warfare and clearing the sky. Over the past day, 44 artillery systems and a large number of operational-tactical level UAVs - 1868 units - were destroyed. The occupiers' vehicle fleet also decreased by 170 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers.

Equipment loss statistics for the day:

Tanks: +3 (total 11,737)

AFVs: +3 (total 24,151)

Artillery: +44 (total 38,004)

UAVs: +1,868 (total 161,858)

Air Defense: +2 (total 1,322)

Vehicles: +170 (total 81,812)

The data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities along the entire front line remains high.

Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems