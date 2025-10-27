Over 100 combat engagements recorded at the front: General Staff reveals where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 101. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders are striking at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Zarichchia, Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Bila Bereza of Sumy Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling. - the summary says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Bochkovo in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Myrny, Shandryholove and Zarichne. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Yampil, Vyyimka, Fedorivka and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 24 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of Nikanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove and Molodetske. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrogard, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka and Uspenivka. Seventeen out of twenty enemy offensive actions were repelled, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Malynivka and towards Novomykolaivka, another combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Novozaporizhzhia and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance three times in the area of Kamianske and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka, but were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day