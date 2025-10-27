Over 100 combat engagements recorded at the front: General Staff reveals where the enemy is most active

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6730 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10365 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22036 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21349 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27175 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36794 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39983 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36256 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34242 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28026 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 12573 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22058 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 90118 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 111439 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 127658 views
Over 100 combat engagements recorded at the front: General Staff reveals where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line; the enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions. The occupiers launched eight airstrikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shelling attacks.

Over 100 combat engagements recorded at the front: General Staff reveals where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 101. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders are striking at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Zarichchia, Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Bila Bereza of Sumy Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

- the summary says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Bochkovo in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Myrny, Shandryholove and Zarichne. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Yampil, Vyyimka, Fedorivka and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 24 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of Nikanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove and Molodetske. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting in Pokrovsk: Russians infiltrated the city but suffered losses - Air Assault Forces27.10.25, 10:41 • 4060 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrogard, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka and Uspenivka. Seventeen out of twenty enemy offensive actions were repelled, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Malynivka and towards Novomykolaivka, another combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Novozaporizhzhia and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance three times in the area of Kamianske and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka, but were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day26.10.25, 07:45 • 10368 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk